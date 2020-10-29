MS Skincare

A mantra is a daily ritual meant to bring you back to simplicity. This gentle, non-drying herbal formula effectively cleanses skin without disturbing its natural balance. Skin is soothed and purified with a potent combination of Ayurvedic clarifiers such as holy basil, turmeric, neem oil and anti-microbial red seaweed. Rose oil and aloe ensure all traces of make-up are removed while keeping skin hydrated and supple. The perfect mantra to lovingly cleanse your skin. 4 oz / 120 ml