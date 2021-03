Weekday

Mantel Sanne Aus Wollmischung

€160.00 €80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Weekday

The Sanne Wool Blend Coat has a long tailored fit and is made from a soft recycled wool and recycled polyester blend meant for the colder months. This piece is double breasted, has a cinched waist, slit pockets at the front and a smooth silky lining.