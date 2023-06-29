Manscaped

Electric Groin Hair Trimmer, The Lawn Mower™ 4.0

WHAT IS THE LAWN MOWER 4.0: Welcome to the newest and latest in below-the-waist trimming. The Lawn Mower 4.0 from MANSCAPED is the only electric body hair groomer you need to keep your manhood looking trim, neat, and clean. Soft ceramic blades featuring advanced SkinSafe Technology ensures confidence while trimming below-the-waist. FEATURES/BENEFITS: This next-level male trimmer is cordless, waterproof, and includes a wireless charging dock for ultimate convenience. It also comes with adjustable trimming guards sizes 1-4 for different hair lengths. No matter what length you choose, you can be sure to get an even trim. Plus, The Lawn Mower 4.0 features rust-proof, ceramic snap-in blades for hygiene and sharpness. GROIN, BODY & BACK: Our trimmers were designed for below-the-waist grooming but work great on your not so private parts too! With our SkinSafe replaceable blade, you can have multiple blades ready for all body areas with hair. Feel more confident, comfortable, and healthy with a total grooming experience. HOW TO USE: Before initial use, fully charge your trimmer. While charging, the tri-level LED unit will blink. When ready to use, all three levels will be solid. Then you're good to use your trimmer for up to 90 minutes. To use the travel lock feature, three rapid clicks of the multi-function on/off switch will engage or disengage the lock.​ PROTECT YOUR PURCHASE - To keep you and your Lawn Mower 4.0 working optimally, make sure to change out your blades regularly to keep them sharp, clean, and rust-free.