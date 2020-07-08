Kitri

Manon Rose Print Midi Dress

£155.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kitri

An ode to long walks in fields filled with flowers, our Manon dress is the prairie dress of your dreams. Crafted in a breathable 100% viscose crepe de chine fabrication with vintage-inspired rose motif, this romantic style features a smocked waist and elegant puff sleeves as well as a gently gathered, deep scooped neckline for that easy-breezy, flattering fit. Wear with bare feet and a large straw sunhat to master the ultimate prairie-chic look. Cream smock midi dress Vintage-inspired rose print Smocked waist Puff sleeves with smocking at cuff Deep scooped neckline Details Cream 100% Viscose Dry clean only UK size 8 measures 118cm/46.4in in length Bust 76cm /30in, waist 62cm/24.4in Model is 5'3" and wears a UK size 8