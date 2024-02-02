Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
We The Free
Manny Cardi
$198.00
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Topman
Argyle Brushed Cardigan
BUY
$48.75
$75.00
Nordstrom
Majorelle
Dalila Argyle Cardigan
BUY
$168.00
Revolve
Daisy Street
90s Argyle Knit Fitted Cardigan
BUY
$30.60
$51.00
ASOS
WAO
Argyle Sweater Cardigan
BUY
$148.00
FWRD
More from We The Free
We The Free
Manny Cardi
BUY
$99.95
$198.00
Free People
We The Free
Saturday Sneakers
BUY
$368.00
Free People
We The Free
Everglades Utility Pants
BUY
$178.00
Free People
We The Free
Dark Angel Vegan Micro Shorts
BUY
$98.00
Free People
More from Sweaters
Topman
Argyle Brushed Cardigan
BUY
$48.75
$75.00
Nordstrom
Majorelle
Dalila Argyle Cardigan
BUY
$168.00
Revolve
Daisy Street
90s Argyle Knit Fitted Cardigan
BUY
$30.60
$51.00
ASOS
WAO
Argyle Sweater Cardigan
BUY
$148.00
FWRD
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted