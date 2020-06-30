Charlotte Mensah

Manketti Hair Oil

£48.00

Award-winning stylist Charlotte Mensah has poured 26 years of expertise into her hair care collection. Tried, tested and loved by her clients, it uses a unique blend of organic, sustainably sourced Manketti Nut and Ximenia oils to condition and nourish, letting your hair’s natural beauty shine through. A saviour for dull, dehydrated hair, our multi award winning concentrated Manketti Oil blend instantly improves the appearance of your hair, adding shine, taming frizz and caring for your scalp. Continued use repairs and protects against chemical styling and environmental damage, leaving you hair looking stronger and easier to manage. Instructions Distribute a small amount through wet or dry hair and massage into your scalp, comb through and style.