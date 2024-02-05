Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Charlotte Mensah
Manketti Hair Oil
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Thirteen Lune
Need a few alternatives?
Hair By Sam McKnight
Love Me Do Nourishing Shine Oil
BUY
$42.00
Hair by Sam McKnight
The Inkey List
The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Hair Treatment
BUY
$11.00
Sephora
Olaplex
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Hair Mask
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Amika
Amika The Wizard Detangling Primer
BUY
$25.65
Amazon
More from Charlotte Mensah
Charlotte Mensah
Manketti Hair Oil
BUY
£17.00
Charlotte Mensah
Charlotte Mensah
Manketti Oil Hair Pomade
BUY
$67.50
Space NK
Charlotte Mensah
Manketti Hair Oil
BUY
$62.50
Space NK
Charlotte Mensah
Paddle Brush
BUY
£22.00
Cult Beauty
More from Hair Care
Charlotte Mensah
Manketti Hair Oil
BUY
$55.00
Thirteen Lune
Pattern
Pattern By Tracee Ellis Ross Paddle Brush
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
RŌZ
Root Lift Spray
BUY
$42.00
RŌZ
Luxy Hair
Luxy Hair X Acquired Style Velcro Roller Set
BUY
$35.00
Luxyhair
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted