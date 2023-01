Bed Head

Manipulator™ Texturizing Putty With Firm Hold

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Manipulator Paste is Bed Head's iconic hair styling product! This hair styling putty adds definition, body and texture to hair and provides style control. The putty helps to defend hairstyles from frizz and humidity. It has a strong, flexible hold. For incredible texture and style!