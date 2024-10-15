Laneige

Manifest Glow: Best Of Laneige Set

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Laneige

The Brooklyn Jean Muse Cuffed is designed with a mid rise waist and classic five pocket styling. This relaxed, straight leg jean is constructed from premium rigid denim in a washed out indigo with a heavy stonewash and features a bright white contrast hem panel. Finished off with Ksubi t-box print, back cross embroidery, signature woven pocket tag and branded hardware. Cool machine wash with like colours, wash inside out, do not bleach, remove promptly after wash, do not tumble dry, cool iron on reverse, do not iron directly onto prints or metal hardware, colour may transfer onto other garments and upholstery.