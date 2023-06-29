Orly

Manicure Keeper Duo Kit

$17.50

Buy Now Review It

ORLY CORDLESS GEL LAMP cures all 5 fingers or toes at the same time | comes in three striking colors PROFESSIONAL CURING LAMP perfect for salon use or to achieve salon-quality manicures and pedicures at home EASY TO USE with all gel products including ORLY's builder in a bottle PERFECT MANI, EVERY TIME 39 Strategically Placed LEDs to ensure there are no dead spots or cool zones ORLY is always vegan, cruelty free, and formulated without harmful ingredients Fill your salon or home with bright, beautiful color with the ORLY Cordless Gel Lamp in Pink, Teal or White. It’s designed for use with all gel products, including builder, and has a low heat mode for sensitive clients, an easy-read digital timer and last up to 90 minutes per charge. 39 LEDs eliminate dead spots and cool zones to cure fingers and toes simultaneously, and it converts quickly for pedicures with a magnetic bottom plate. Perfect your salon’s palette with our three striking shades! The ORLY Cordless Gel Lamp LED 900FX. Here are the facts Cordless Gel Lamp Available in 3 colors: Teal, White, Pink Cures all 5 fingers (or toes) at the same time Low heat mode to ensure complete gel curing for sensitive clients 39 Strategically Placed LEDs to ensure there are no dead spots or cool zones Easy to read digital timer positioned towards the nail technician for more precise curing. Magnetic bottom plate for fast conversion for pedicures. Engineered for use with all gel products, including builder Up to 90 minute continuous use time per charge