Lounge Lovers

Manhattan Sideboard

$1999.00 $1699.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lounge Lovers

LOUNGE LOVERS EXCLUSIVE Add a touch of sophisticated mid century styling to your lounge room with this exclusive design from Lounge Lovers. Available in matching coffee table, book cabinet, tv unit and side tables. SOLID MATERIALS Made with strength and character of poplar wood, Manhattan will feel as good as it looks. HAND CRAFTED DETAILS The Manhattan range is finished meticulously with tasteful inclusions of gold, and the lush touch of velvet lining the drawers.