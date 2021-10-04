Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Urban Outfitters
Mango Wood Cross Hatch Wine Rack
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Constructed from intersecting planks of mango wood with a natural grain, this wine rack holds up to four bottles within the tabletop construction.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Mango Wood Cross Hatch Wine Rack
BUY
$18.00
Urban Outfitters
hblife
Bamboo Folding 2-tier Dish Rack
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
Umbra
Buddy Paper Towel Holder Stand For Kitchen Countertop
BUY
$20.89
Amazon
Nathalie Lété
Nathalie Lete Helena Oven Mitt
BUY
$16.00
Anthropologie
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Castella Chair
BUY
$499.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Mango Wood Cross Hatch Wine Rack
BUY
$18.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Kirby Pop-up Coffee Table
BUY
$269.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Uo Oversized Yin & Yang Jacquard Jumper
BUY
£56.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Kitchen
Urban Outfitters
Mango Wood Cross Hatch Wine Rack
BUY
$18.00
Urban Outfitters
hblife
Bamboo Folding 2-tier Dish Rack
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
Umbra
Buddy Paper Towel Holder Stand For Kitchen Countertop
BUY
$20.89
Amazon
Nathalie Lété
Nathalie Lete Helena Oven Mitt
BUY
$16.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted