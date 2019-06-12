Mardhany Store

Manettia Luteorubra Brazilian Firecracker Vine

2 Pint plants from Manettia luteorubra Brazilian Firecracker vine. The Brazilian Firecracker Vine produces a profusion of red-orange, yellow-tipped tubular flowers throughout the year on this dainty tropical twining vine. This is an easy vine to grow that is small enough for hanging baskets, small trellises or fences. Provide a moderately fertile, well-drained soil and a full to mostly sunny location for the best results. Attracts hummingbirds. The bright red 2" tubular blooms of the Firecracker Vine are born in profusion from summer to fall on this vigorous but small growing perennial vine that appears to have been perfectly designed for hummingbirds. Few other manageable vines can compete when it comes to sheer flower power! This is an easy to grow vine that dies to the ground in winter in the northern parts of its range and readily returns each spring. Easy enough to overwinter in a container indoors where hardiness is questionable. Zones 9 to 11.