Starter Plant from Manettia luteorubra Candy Corn Vine. A ative to Paraguay and Uraguay. It bears solitary and on occasions in paired, tubular, bright red, yellow lobed flowers, 1 - 2 inches long, inflated at the bases and with dense velvety hairs. A fast-growing climber with angular, slightly sticky, hairy stems bearing ovate to lance-shaped, light to dark green leaves 1 1/2 to 6 inches long, semi-leathery when mature. Can be used as a annual in most zones. Hardiness zones 9-12. Plant Orders: Plants will be shipped within 48 hours of receipt of payment if at all possible. If your order has plants and seeds you will only be charged the cost of shipping the plants. Thank You