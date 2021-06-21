United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Tarte
Maneater Mascara
$23.00$16.10
At Ulta
Dress your lashes like you style your hair with this lengthening, curling and volumizing mascara. With a soft-flex brush and lightweight triple-black formula, it lifts lashes at the root, styles and fans them out to create amped-up fluttery fullness with no flaking or clumping. The custom molded brush features hundreds of flexible bristles to curl and coat lashes with even, intense pigment powered by lash-strengthening jojoba and carnauba wax.