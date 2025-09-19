Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Search
Products from
Shop
Female Founded Beauty Brands on Jet.com
The Mane Choice
Mane Towel - Anti-frizz Microfiber Towel
$17.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Jet
Need a few alternatives?
Waterpik
Waterpik Ada Accepted Wp-662 Aquarius Water Flosser
$79.98
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Firstline Evolve
Silky Wrap Scarf Set
$7.59
from
Target
BUY
Anjou
Anjou 1 Inch Curling Iron With Tourmaline Ceramic Coating
$45.99
$21.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Elemis
Body Detox Skin Brush
$45.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from The Mane Choice
The Mane Choice
Prickly Pear Paradise Minty Scalp Purifying Spray
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
The Mane Choice
Growth Stimulating Edge Control
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
The Mane Choice
Multi-vitamin Scalp Nourishing Hair Growth Oil
$9.28
from
Target
BUY
The Mane Choice
Do It Fro The Culture Bold Buttery Gel
$16.98
from
Sally Beauty
BUY
More from Tools
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted