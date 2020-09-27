Eva NYC

Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer

$11.99 $7.19

Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer simplifies your styling routine with 10 benefits in one miracle formula. Infused with argan oil and sunflower seed oil to give your hair its daily dose of vitamins and nutrients. With 10 benefits in one spray, you'll save precious drying time AND vanity space. This multitasking formula does it all: Detangles Nourishes Strengthens Softens Cuts Drying Time Adds Shine Reduces Frizz Smooths Protects Against Thermal and Environmental Damage Protects Against UV Damage Key Ingredients: Argan Oil: Rich source of antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins A and E to nourish and protect hair Sunflower Seed Oil: Hydrates for long-lasting softness, shine, and frizz control Key Benefits: Safe for color, keratin, and Brazilian treated hair Free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, mineral oil, and gluten Cruelty free and certified vegan