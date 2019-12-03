Manduka

Manduka Pro® Yoga Mat

$140.00 $120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Manduka

To Store: Roll Black Mat PRO mats with the top side (fabric-finish) facing outwards. This keeps the corners of the mat flat when practicing. To Break In: The best way to break in your mat is practice, practice, practice, but if you want to speed things up a little, try a simple salt scrub. Generously sprinkle coarse sea salt on the mat and let it sit or scrub in a circular motion—like you would wax a surfboard. After 24 hours, wipe the salt off with a damp cloth. Repeat 2-3 times with fresh salt as needed. To Clean: We recommend using Manduka's All-Purpose Mat Wash. Spray the top surface with mat cleaner, wipe clean with a damp cloth and hang to dry in the sunshine. Do not soak or submerge PRO Series Mats in water as this will encourage the material to break down and void the lifetime guarantee.