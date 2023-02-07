BDG

Mandi Denim Maxi Skirt

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 82032863; Color Code: 093 Maxi skirt made in our signature BDG denim. Cut with a mid-rise and an a-line silhouette that falls to the ankle. Finished with a high-cut slit at the front. Find it exclusively at UO. Features - BDG denim maxi skirt - Center slit - Zip fly - UO exclusive Content + Care - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Ivory is 5’9" and wearing size Small BDG Giving classics an original twist, BDG is UO's exclusive collection of denim and elevated basics. From high-waisted jeans, ripped jeans and cargo jeans to oversized denim jackets, the staples you'll keep reaching for are waiting for you here.