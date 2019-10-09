Project 62

At Target

Chic, simple and versatile, this Mandelin Wood and Metal Coffee Table from Project 62™ brings clean-cut style to your seating ensemble. Made with wood and a powder-coated metal frame for durability, this modern coffee table offers a rectangle tabletop for accommodating beverages, reading materials and decorative items, while an open lower shelf lets you store away everything from newspapers to board games. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born - with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62™ embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.Overall width (at floor): 27" Overall depth: 22" Overall height: 16.5" Width of top panel: 40" Depth of top panel: 20.4" Distance between upper panel and lower panel: 6.9" Distance from lower panel to floor: 8.1" Maximum upper panel weight: 80 lbs. Maximum lower panel weigh: 80 lbs.