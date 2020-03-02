Allies Of Skin

Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum

At DermStore

Designed for all skin types, Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum from Allies of Skin is just the ticket to achieve a healthier, natural-looking glow. Highly concentrated, this face serum is powered by alpha hydroxy acids which speed up cellular renewal and lighten dark spots, while a natural retinol alternative (bakuchiol) reduces multiple signs of aging. Key Ingredients: 11% Mandelic, Lactic and Salicylic Acid: powerful alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and a beta hydroxy acid that reduce blemishes and blackheads, refine large pores, speed up cellular renewal, lighten dark spots while increasing hydration and strengthening the skin’s barrier.. Nonapeptide-1: inhibits the production of melanin. Shows significant brightening effect in 28 days.. Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5: slows down the skin aging process. It mimics the body’s own mechanism, simultaneously boosting collagen production and protecting against collagen degradation. . Rumex Occidentalis Extract: a strong inhibitor of tyrosinase enzymatic activity, one of the main enzymes involved in the pigmentation process. It has higher potency than arbutin, turmeric and hydroquinone and with no unwanted side effects. . Bakuchiol: a natural alternative to retinol and is clinically proven to reduce multiple signs of aging: significant reduction in roughness and dryness as well as fine lines and wrinkles. It also improves skin tone, elasticity, firmness, radiance and brightness.. Key Benefits: Reduces dark spots, melasma and sun damage . Reduces breakouts and fades blemish scars . Reduces inflammation and excessive melanin production. Stimulates collagen production; reduces fine lines and wrinkles . Strengthens skin’s delicate barrier and replenishes lost moisture .