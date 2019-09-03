Allies Of Skin

Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum

A next-generation overnight serum, Allies of Skins’ Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum is supercharged with a hardworking blend of 11% mandelic, lactic and salicylic acid along with brighteners, antioxidants and peptides to battle stubborn pigmentation, large pores, melasma, persistent breakouts, uneven texture and blackheads. Most alpha hydroxy acid serums focus only on exfoliation, which can sometimes lead to tightness and irritation – but this multitasking booster replenishes moisture and strengthens your skin’s delicate barrier while it gently resurfaces. The acids work to cleanse pores and dissolve the bonds that bind dead, dulling cells to your skin’s surface, unveiling clearer, more even and radiant skin cells beneath. Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and essential fatty acids from organic rosehip and tamanu oil replenish moisture to bolster skin’s barrier, while organic bakuchiol – a natural alternative to retinol that’s clinically proven to reduce multiple signs of ageing – significantly reduces roughness and boosts elasticity, firmness and radiance. Multiple peptides work synergistically to inhibit the production of melanin while fading stubborn pigmentation so skin is trained to look significantly brighter over time.