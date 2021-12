Youth To The People

Mandelic Acid + Superfood Unity Exfoliant

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Youth To The People

This leave-on liquid exfoliant unites three gentle acids with superfood antioxidants (kale, licorice root, and green tea) to clear pores, smooth texture, even tone, and support skin's protective barrier. It's all of the acids, none of the irritation. REAL RESULTS - After 1 Use → 93% agreed it felt gentle on their skin