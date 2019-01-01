Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
The Mane Choice

Manageability & Softening Remedy Stubborn Edges Freezing Gel

$10.99
At Sally Beauty
Hair Type 4 Leaf Clover Stubborn Edges Freezing Gel is a powerful, nourishing edge gel that adds a firm, sleek hold and amazing shine to stubborn, unruly edges.
Featured in 1 story
9 New Natural Hair Products To Try This Summer
by Khalea Underwood