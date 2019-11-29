Mamonde

Mamonde Pore Clean Clay Mask

$25.00 $17.50

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

This multitasking wash-off clay mask absorbs excess oil, purifies and polishes without dehydrating skin. The creamy formula contains kaolin and bentonite clays to soak up sebum and help minimize the appearance of pores, heartleaf (eoseongcho) extract to kill acne-causing bacteria and walnut shell powder to gently exfoliate pores. Skin feels smooth and refreshed after use. The formula is vegan and free of mineral oil and synthetic colorants.