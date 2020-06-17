Woods

Mammoth Folding Padded Camping Chair – Sea Spray

$75.00

At Woods

Enjoy lounging in the Woods Mammoth Chair in the color Sea Spray. This luxurious padded chair has huge over-sized dimensions to let you fully stretch out and relax on the durable 600-denier polyester fabric. It has a 400 lb weight capacity and includes a carry bag for easy storage and transport with an adjustable shoulder strap for added convenience. Get ready to sit back and relax; this is the ultimate way to unwind by the fire.