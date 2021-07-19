Fendi

Mamma Gold Silver Python Skin Leather Baguette

$2815.00

Mamma Baguette Rhine Stone Gold Python Leather Shoulder Bag In excellent condition, worn once! No stains, no alterations, no scuffs whatsoever. Rhinestone embellished logo plaque on the front are complete all in great condition except for just one that shows a hairline crack on the right side if looked closely (see pic attached). Gold Lamb Leather with Genuine silver Phyton. Removable and/or adjustable strap. Note that one of the buckles shows a bit of stain in the inside only seen when leather strap is removed (see in pic) Lined in turquoise satin Fendi engraved - Made in Italy, comes with original Fendi dust bag.