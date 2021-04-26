SketchyPrintCo

Mamaa Ooh Ooh Ooooh

$4.27

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

♻️ Recycled Paper & Card ✅ 🏖 Biodegradable Packaging ✅ 📬 Express Shipping ✅ 💌 Designs You'll Love ✅ Is this the real life? Is this the best mothers day card? (Yes it is) Just choose your size and inside of card option, we'll handle the rest. We can even send cards directly to your loved ones, just remember to add their address & mark as gift! All our cards are eco friendly using high quality recycled materials. Really thick card and premium envelopes packaged together in a bio-film bag. We print our cards using professional inkjet printers to give them a hand drawn look... so none of that cheap laminated look you get with most major card brands! Designed and illustrated by Sketchy Print Co. © Sketchy Print Co 2020 Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.