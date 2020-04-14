Erbaviva

Mama Relax Oat Bath

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Tot

The Erbaviva Mama Relax Oat Bath is an organic four-ingredient, ultra-nourishing oat milk bath made to soothe, moisturize and relax pre- and post-pregnancy mamas. Key features: Size: 20 oz USDA certified organic Not tested on animals Vegan Ingredients: sea salt, *avena sativa (oat) kernal flour, *lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, *citrus limon (lemon) peel oil *denotes certified organic ingredient ABOUT ERBAVIVA With over 20 years experience creating safe, high-quality organic skincare products for mamas-to-be and their tots, Erbaviva delivers the best in skincare, naturally. The products, which range from organic belly butter to an all-natural baby body wash, are made with sustainable, natural ingredients that are USDA certified organic, and are handmade with European artisan quality. Most ingredients are also GMO free, meaning you can use them without any risk to you or your baby’s health. Erbaviva practices a unique “farm to bottle” philosophy, using biodynamic farming techniques (which follow the earth’s natural weather patterns), to foster a nourishing relationship with both its workers, and our planet.