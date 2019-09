Jennifer Meyer

Mama Necklace

$675.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jennifer Meyer

A signature piece from our collection, the mama necklace is handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. The perfect gift for the new mom in your life! Fixed to a 16 inch, 14-karat link chain Approximate measurements: 0.75" x 0.12" Spring ring clasp Made with love in Los Angeles Complimentary gift wrapping provided