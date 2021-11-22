Bispha Studios

FREE DELIVERY AU WIDE Our beautiful Mama candle pays an ode to mothers everywhere. Perfect as a gift for an expecting friend or yourself - whether a Mother or not. Hand sculpted from clay prior to being cast into a silicone mold. Each candle is hand poured using our patented unique blend of Soy, Candellila and 2 other natural, vegan waxes. Whilst our candles are decorative pieces, we hope you will burn them one day. Using this mix of waxes allows us to have a longer lasting burn time than other soy candles when you do decide to light your candle. Our candles are free from synthetic fragrances, paraffin, chemical fillers and paraffin wax. This ensures you won't have a headache when burning your candle. We now offer 4 colours to choose from; Oat Milk - Light, natural soy wax Honey - Creamy, natural yellow beige colouring Bisque - Deeper beige with a warm, yellow undertone Umber - Deepest brown with a neutral undertone SPECIFICATIONS: Mama Candle is our most petite candle, at 3" tall.