Alison Lou

“mama” 14-karat Gold Diamond Necklace

$890.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Alison Lou's 'Mama' necklace is a thoughtful gift for an expectant or new mother. Handcrafted from 14-karat gold, it's punctuated with a dainty 0.05-carat diamond and has an adjustable chain that can be worn at two different lengths.