Home Republic

Malmo Mint Linen Throw

$119.99 $83.99

Buy Now Review It

At Adairs

Description: Size: 130cm x 170cm Created using the same linen fabric as our renowned Malmo Linen Cushions, the Malmo Linen Throws add to the stylish textured look and high quality feel. With soft tassels at each end, pair these throws with the coordinating cushions for a simple way to complete your home styling.