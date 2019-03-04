Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Ikea

Malm 3-drawer Chest

$99.00
At Ikea
A clean expression that fits right in, in the bedroom or wherever you place it. Smooth-running drawers and in a choice of finishes pick your favorite. Psst! Please attach to the wall.
Featured in 2 stories
My Dallas Apartment Costs $1,200 A Month
by Jessica Chou
Ikea Has A Kama Sutra Guide
by Olivia Harrison