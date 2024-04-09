Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Loeffler Randall
Mallory Woven Crossbody
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag 1l
BUY
£38.00
Lululemon
Dagne Dover
Micah Crossbody
BUY
$110.00
Dagne Dover
Rains
Cargo Box Bag
BUY
$125.00
Rains
Nike
Heritage Crossbody Bag (4l)
BUY
$24.97
$37.00
Nike
More from Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall
Penny Pleated Bow Sandals
BUY
$395.00
Shopbop
Loeffler Randall
Ginger Mary Jane Flats
BUY
$250.00
Shopbop
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Crystal Embellished Ballet Flat
BUY
$275.00
Nordstrom
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Soft Ballet Flats
BUY
$275.00
Shopbop
More from Cross-Body
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag 1l
BUY
£38.00
Lululemon
Dagne Dover
Micah Crossbody
BUY
$110.00
Dagne Dover
Rains
Cargo Box Bag
BUY
$125.00
Rains
Nike
Heritage Crossbody Bag (4l)
BUY
$24.97
$37.00
Nike
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted