Myakka

Mallani Blanket Box

£599.00

At Myakka

Besides the storage capacity, it's the quality that people rave about with our Mallani blanket box. Quite unlike the flimsy offerings you may see, the fair trade blanket box is handmade from solid sheesham wood. Also known as Indian Rosewood, sheesham is a beautiful, durable hardwood with a richly coloured and endlessly varied grain; and the sheesham that makes this chest is responsibly sourced from plantations managed by the Indian government. Let the hinged-top box whisk away bulky items like blankets and out-of-season clothes in your bedroom. Use in a living room for books, cushions and board games, or have it as a friendly perch and neat hideaway on your landing or in the hallway – whichever, it's one of our best loved and most versatile pieces. 100% Sheesham wood (Indian Rosewood) with a hand waxed finish. Fair trade furniture imported directly from Northern India. Delivery of Furniture Your furniture will be delivered by a two-person delivery team and taken to the room of your choice. Deliveries are Monday to Friday between 9am-5pm. The delivery team will contact you to schedule a convenient time for your delivery, please ensure you provide a telephone number when you checkout to avoid delays in delivery. Unpacking & assembly is also available at an additional cost, please contact us to discuss if you think you may require this service.