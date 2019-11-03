Malin + Goetz

Our residue-free hand treatment scientifically synthesizes natural vitamin b5 and soothing almond extract with absorbent fatty acids for performance. Naturally hydrates and ph balances all skin types, unlike traditionally greasy, pore-clogging oils and wax and silicone fillers. No slick or slippery false sense of moisture. A nourishing treatment that eliminates wait-time for use of hands. Natural almond fragrance and color. We’re excited to let you know we’re in the process of going back to our roots. We’re making a return to single-color packaging design we launched MALIN+GOETZ with 15 years ago. Don’t worry… the formulas you know + love will remain the same.