Malin + Goetz

Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant

C$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Drake General Store

Malin + Goetz's effective (yes!) deodorant is both alcohol and aluminum-free. Formulated with refreshing eucalyptus extract and odor-neutralizing citronellyl, it is for all skin types, especially sensitive. Your body will function naturally and without odor! Note: If transitioning from a pore-clogging anti-perspirant, please allow two weeks as your body adjusts. When pores are “unclogged”, your system may overcompensate, producing more water as the “flood gates” open. Your body will soon reach a natural equilibrium, allowing our deodorant to perform effectively, eliminating odor. Odor-neutralizing Citronellyl Methylcrotonate. Eucalyptus is known for its antiseptic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. Alcohol + Aluminum Free. Apply daily to clean underarms.