United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Frankies Bikinis
Malibu Halter String Bikini Top
$90.43
At Frankies Bikinis
Description New Arrival Meet Malibu, our newest halter bikini top inspired by the dreamy and effortlessly cool vibes of the Malibu coast. This bikini top features dainty hardware and wrap around details, the newest string bikini. She is customizable on the neck and back for the perfect fit. Exclusively from the Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka collection. Details 80% Nylon + 20% Spandex Adjustable Neck and Back Ties Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka Unpadded Double Lined