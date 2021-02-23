Colonial Mills

Malibu Border Braided Area Rug – Colonial Mills

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights handcrafted in the USA soft texture reversible for extended wear durable: made with 100% natural wool indoor use Specifications Features: Oval (shape) Dimensions (Overall): 36 Inches (L), 24 Inches (W) Construction Technique: Machine Made Style: Area Rugs Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor Backing Material: No Backing Rug Material: 100% Wool Textile construction: Braided Rug Style: Braided Rugs Pile type: Flat Pile Rug pile height: Flat Pile Care & Cleaning: Avoid Pulling Loose Yarns, Trim With Scissors, Spot or Wipe Clean, Rug Pad Recommended, New Rugs May Shed Initially Warranty: 30 Day Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 76907647 UPC: 884381805122 Item Number (DPCI): 066-15-3931 Origin: Made in the USA Description All-natural wool Malibu Border rug is crafted into a simple oval, bordered rug that is sure to provide that natural textured element to any indoor space in your home. Reversible and crafted to last. Reversibility adds longevity with twice the wear and tear. The textured Look and Feel of woven fibers create appealing aesthetics and soft homespun textures that are not only durable but timeless. Handcrafted at our factory in Rhode Island, this item is made-to-order and handcrafted with a personal touch of American craftsmanship. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.