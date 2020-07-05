Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Nili Lotan
Malia Dress
$450.00
$270.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nili Lotan
Light, mid-length dress with button-up front placket and chest pocket. Features a side slit vent, finished hem, and buttoned sleeves.
More from Nili Lotan
Nili Lotan
Cami Gown In Ivory
$595.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Nili Lotan
Alana Leopard-print Silk Shirt
£680.00
£340.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Nili Lotan
Kylan Cashmere Sweater
$450.00
$270.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nili Lotan
Catalina Fair Isle Alpaca-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$695.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted