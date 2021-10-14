Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Jenny Bird
Malia Chain
C$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jenny Bird
Malia Chain
Need a few alternatives?
Jenny Bird
Malia Chain
BUY
C$70.00
Jenny Bird
ASOS DESIGN
12 Days Jewellery And Accessories Advent Calendar
BUY
C$32.25
C$43.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
12 Days Jewellery And Accessories Advent Calendar
BUY
C$32.25
C$43.00
ASOS
Enarmoured
Wave Collar
BUY
C$285.00
ENARMOURED
More from Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
Moti Ring
BUY
C$115.00
Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
Stevie Necklace
BUY
$140.00
Revolve
Jenny Bird
Bellevue Earrings
BUY
C$58.90
C$110.00
Nordstrom Canada
Jenny Bird
Mega U-link Earrings
BUY
C$135.00
Jenny Bird
More from Necklaces
Jenny Bird
Malia Chain
BUY
C$70.00
Jenny Bird
ASOS DESIGN
12 Days Jewellery And Accessories Advent Calendar
BUY
C$32.25
C$43.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
12 Days Jewellery And Accessories Advent Calendar
BUY
C$32.25
C$43.00
ASOS
Enarmoured
Wave Collar
BUY
C$285.00
ENARMOURED
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted