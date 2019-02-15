Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
My First Wig
Malaysian Ombré Red Bob Lace Front Wig
$189.00
Buy Now
Review It
At My First Wig
Protective Styles For Wig Beginners Hair Color: #2/99J Hair Length: 12 in. Hair Texture: Silky Hair Source: 100% Malaysian Human Hair Hair Density: 100%
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Oribe
Shampoo For Beautiful Color
$44.00
from
Oribe
BUY
DETAILS
Shu Uemura
Muroto Volume Pure Lightness Shampoo
$48.00
from
Shu Uemura
BUY
DETAILS
Briogeo
Superfoods Hair Pack
$48.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
R & Co
Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist
$28.00
from
R & Co
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted