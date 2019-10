Cost Plus World Market

Malawi Wicker Chair

$349.99 $244.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cost Plus World Market

Fashioning these exquisite, sturdy wicker chairs employs traditional Malawian weaving techniques that have been handed down through many generations. The three to four day crafting process begins with a natural bamboo frame for strength, around which wicker reeds are woven into an ornate masterpiece by talented local artisans. The result is an authentic chair that's both lovely to look at and to relax in.