Joss and Main

Malave 5 Piece Counter Height Dining Set

$359.00 $135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joss and Main

This pub table set can update the look of your breakfast nook or casual dining space. It is constructed of MDF with veneers. The high-profile design of the two chairs allows them to easily slide beneath the matching table to keep them out of the way when not in use, making the set perfect for use in smaller homes, apartments and dorm rooms.