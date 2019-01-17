Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Legier
Malachite Round Stone Signet Pendant & Bracelet
$500.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Legier
Legier jewelry is handmade in Los Angeles Allow 3-4 weeks for shipping Please inquire about 10k and 14k gold pricing or mixed metal pricing as well as various chain options.
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Best New Jewelry Brands on Instagram
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Heirloom Charm Bracelet Additional 50% Today
$48.00
$17.48
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Wilhelmina García
Gold Tulip Bracelet
€170.00
from
Wilhelmina García
BUY
DETAILS
Venessa Arizaga
Venessa Arizaga Palm Cactus Bracelet Set
$50.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wald Berlin
Be My Lover Bracelet & Anklet
€159.00
from
Wald Berlin
BUY
More from Legier
DETAILS
Legier
Round Stone Signet Brown & Orange Jasper
$350.00
from
Legier
BUY
DETAILS
Legier
Larimar Stone Signet Ring
$350.00
from
Legier
BUY
DETAILS
Legier
Brass Black Onyx With Diamond Signet Ring
$450.00
from
Assembly New York
BUY
More from Bracelets
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Chunky Silver Link Bracelet
$17.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Lucky Charm Bracelet
£110.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Evil Eye Bracelet
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Isabel Marant
Crescent Moon Bracelet
$260.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted