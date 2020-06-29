Not So Urban Coffee & Roastery

Makossa (dance) Burundi

At Not So Urban Coffee & Roastery

Our Burundi Rutana Arabica coffee beans are sourced from the family owned farms located around the Nyarunazi Cooperative. The co-op has 539 members, of which 148 are women. The co-op focuses on improving the standard of living for coffee producing families. Burundi is a small, landlocked country in eastern central Africa. Most coffee grown in Africa is grown in countries north of Rawanda Altitude: 1400-1700m Process: Hand picked, washed, dried on raised beds Cupping Notes (Flavor Profile): molasses, lime zest, rich creamy body, bright acidity *Medium Roast Whole Bean