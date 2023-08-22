Tower 28

Makewaves Mascara

$34.30

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

A safe for sensitive eyes, vegan mascara that lengthens, defines, and holds a curl with Aquaflex Technology for amped up, natural looking lashes. The breakthrough Triple-Wave Wand has three flexible suspended bands that lengthen and define every single lash & builds boldness. The Details In Jet Clean, non-toxic formula is lightweight & endlessly buildable without getting crunchy or clumpy and is easy to wash off keeping irritation and breakage at bay. Vegan & cruelty-free 0.29 fl oz / 8.5ml Revolve Style No. TOEI-WU59 Manufacturer Style No. T028-01-0000 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Use the inner wave of the dual-sided brush to build up volume and the longer bristles to lengthen and define lashes.