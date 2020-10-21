Newyoang

Makeup Storage Organizer

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

FUNCTION ：This transparent cosmetic box with lid consists of 3 parts, the top can be used to store your skin care products, eye cream, essence, perfume, etc., the bottom 2 drawers can be used to store your jewelry, lipstick, makeup brush, eyeliner, eyebrow pencil,eye shadow, nail polish etc FEATURES ：Easy to carry and tidy up. If you're going on a trip, this is a perfect choice HEALTHY MATERIAL ：High Grade Eco-Friendly Material in ABS in higher durability, no harmful for your healthy that you can put in your bathroom Dresser etc DESIGN ：Clamshell design.Clear plastic cover which makes locating your items easier. Waterproof and dustproof, easy to clean PERFECT GIFT ：Ideal gift for your wife, your girlfriend, your daughter or that special person in birthdays, New Year, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and many other holidays. Say Goodbye to Your Messy Vanity Table! This makeup organizer with cover is the perfect combination of function and style. It is large and dustproof, and you can instantly access the specific item you need at all times.This cosmetic organizer with lid can be used to neatly store different sized skincare products and cosmetics. Specification: -Material: Nontoxic brand new ABS and clear acrylic -Color: Clear lid and white body -Size: 10.2" (L) x 6.8"(W) x 13.7"(H) Product features: Light and convenient, wear-resistant anti-skid, waterproof, moisture-proof, dust-proof, compartment storage, multi-function storage, fashion design. Note : Please don't close to the source of ignition to avoid damaging. 100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GUARANTEED : our team make the best service,if quality and Transport damage problems can enjoy unconditional choose a replacement or refund service in Newyoang,no problem. So today you can rest assured to buy.