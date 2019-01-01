Coola

Makeup Setting Spray Spf 30

Prevent a make up meltdown while deflecting skin-damaging UV rays with COOLA’s ultra-convenient Make Up Setting Spray SPF 30 – an invisible mist that’s packed with botanical extracts to hydrate and fortify skin while preventing UV-induced damage. With hydrating and skin-plumping hyaluronic acid, alongside cucumber and aloe extracts to soothe and refresh, this protective spritz grants a semi-matte veil between complexion and the elements, while minimising visibility of pores, fine lines and wrinkles. A filter for your face in every sense, this shield you from sun’s ageing UV rays and keeps your make up looking flawless from morning ‘til sundown. Green tea extract plus phoenix leaf, peony leaf and juniper berry stem cells offer antioxidant protection and also help to strengthen the skin’s natural barrier. Simply spritz it on and you’re good to go.